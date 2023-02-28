YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite National Park has experienced significant snowfall in all areas, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some parts.

National Park officials announced Yosemite’s closure to visitors over the weekend following the heavy snowfall.

Park officials say crews are working to restore critical services so visitors can safely return. There is no estimated date for reopening at this time.

In a blizzard warning issued on Tuesday, the National Weather Service says travel could be very difficult to impossible with blowing snow that will cause white-out conditions. Forecasters say the dangerously cold wind chills, some being as low as 30 below zero, could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

The blizzard warning remains in effect until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service is suggesting that travel should be restricted to emergencies only, but if travel is necessary, have a winter survival kit on hand.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.