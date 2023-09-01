FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council Vice President Annalisa Perea, District One, and Councilman Miguel Arias, District Three announced a series of substantial public investments coming to the Tower District.

“We’re thrilled to unveil these significant investments in the Tower District, a cherished gem in our city. These initiatives not only reflect our commitment to preserving the Tower’s unique character but also underscore our dedication to fostering economic growth and community well-being. By revitalizing businesses, enhancing infrastructure, and creating vibrant public spaces, we’re shaping a future where residents and visitors can thrive together,” says Councilwoman Perea.

Through the newly established façade improvement program, city officials say business owners in the eligible targeted areas will have an opportunity to apply for grants of $25,000 or $50,000 through the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation’s website beginning Friday, September 1st, 2023, at 8:00 a.m.

“When we think of Tower District, we often only think about the Olive business corridor. For too

long, the roads of South Tower have been left to deteriorate. I have secured $20 million for South Tower infrastructure improvements and for a new park. These types of investments have been and will be a game-changer for our residents,” says Councilwoman Perea.

The Tower District investments include the following:

Business Opportunities:

Business Façade Program: Starting September 1, 2023, at 8 a.m., applications for business

façade grants can be submitted via the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation’s website.

façade grants can be submitted via the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation’s website. 90-day Street Vendor Pilot Program: Launched on August 1, 2023, this initiative aims to provide a safer environment for sidewalk vendors. Operational from Thursday through Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., within the designated vending zone south of McKinley Ave, west of Blackstone Ave, north of Belmont Ave, and east of Palm Ave.

Pilot Program to Incentivize Job Creation: This initiative aims to spur new business growth and diversify the types of businesses.

Infrastructure Improvements:

South Tower Infrastructure Improvements: This includes street re-pavement, sidewalk

enhancements, ADA ramps, curb and gutter enhancements, and tree trimming for the area

bounded by Olive, Weber, Belmont & Van Ness.

enhancements, ADA ramps, curb and gutter enhancements, and tree trimming for the area bounded by Olive, Weber, Belmont & Van Ness. Safe Routes to Schools: Work will include traffic signal installations, crosswalks, and ADA ramps for the neighborhoods around Susan B. Anthony Elementary, Muir Elementary and Heaton Elementary.

Bike Lanes: Two class IV bike lanes are currently underway along Palm and Belmont Avenues, and along Wishon and Fulton/Van Ness.

Speed Bumps: Five sets of speed humps have been installed on Wilson, College, Farris, and Home Avenues, with two more sets planned for Lafayette and Adoline Avenues.

Slurry Seals: Three slurry seals are scheduled for Van Ness Avenue (Belmont to Elizabeth), Echo Street (McKinley to Olive), and Broadway (Olive to Belmont).

Park Improvements:

1- South Tower Park (Broadway & Elizabeth): The park design is currently at 90%.

2- San Pablo Park: The park design is currently at 60%.

Public Safety and Cleanliness: