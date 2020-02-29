Sign your ballot properly or it won’t be counted, Fresno County Clerk warns voters

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Early voting is now underway for Tuesday’s primary election in California, but Fresno County’s Registrar of Voters wants voters to be careful.

Brandi Orth says anyone voting by mail must sign their ballot otherwise it won’t be counted.

“It’s common, in this process, where people either forget to either ‘a’ forget to sign their envelope totally, or when we compare their signatures, it’s not a good comparison,” said Orth.

As of Friday, only about 700 ballots have been rejected. Those voters were sent letters letting them know how to resolve the issue and have their ballot counted.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.