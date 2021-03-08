Sign of the times: Clovis burger joint lights up interest with new addition

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – As 2020 came to a close, Cravings Wood Grilled Burgers and Dogs in Clovis received a surprise from local musicians who put together a supportive video paired with a GoFundMe hopes to help the burger joint stay above water.

They wanted to raise $10,000 – but only reached around $3,500. However, Craving’s owner Grant Mohler says what they used the money for is what is now saving the business.

“The main thing we got because it looked like we were closed at night, we got a new storefront sign. Oh man, it’s like night and day, you know – no pun intended.”

Mohler says the new sign lights up and helps bring business in and says sales have nearly doubled. He gives credit to the music scene that made the sign possible.

“They’re the ones that really started this and carried it on their back and you know, just family, friends, the community that helped out and donated and not just donated money but came in and ordered food as well because without that we couldn’t be staying open.”

Musician Nathan Castaneda with the Valkyrie Missile Band spearheaded the GoFundMe campaign and says what goes around comes around.

“Grant’s always been a family friend to me, and we support each other’s dreams and we just want to make sure that together we can make things happen,” said Nathan.