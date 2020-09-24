Sign honoring Deputy Wahlenmaier among those quickly replaced after Creek Fire damage

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Road signs in Fresno County damaged by Creek Fire are being quickly replaced, thanks to new equipment purchased by Caltrans.

According to Caltrans, the equipment allows staff to replace signs using a specialized computer program – and the signs are then printed as one sheet before being attached to the metal backing.

Among the signs replaced was one marking the Deputy Sheriff Joel Wahlenmaier Memorial Highway. Deputy Wahlenmaier was one of two law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty on Feb. 25, 2010.

Image courtesy of Caltrans District 6

Image courtesy of Caltrans District 6

Image courtesy of Caltrans District 6

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.