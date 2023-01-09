FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The severe weather in the area has led to the Sierra Unified School District closing schools on Tuesday, according to an announcement by school officials on Monday.

Sierra Unified School District says all schools in the district will be closed on Tuesday, January 10, due to severe weather and road conditions.

The school district also says that students will be making up their attendance day on March 6, which was originally scheduled to be a teacher workday.

Earlier in the day Sierra Unified School District had announced that road closures had impacted their bus routes which affected some students and parents.