Sierra Unified School District makes decision regarding mask mandates

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Sierra Unified School District Board of Trustees announced they approved a resolution regarding mask mandates for students.
On Wednesday the Sierra Board of Trustees said the decision is a local control decision and our board are strong proponents of individual responsibility and personal choice.
The board said they are taking the initiative to allow students and families with respect to whether or not children should wear face coverings while at school to decide which option is best for them.
The implementation is effective Thursday, Feb. 17. The resolution applies only to personal and parent choice for students and not for staff, according to the Sierra Board of Trustees.