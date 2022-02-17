Sierra Unified School District makes decision regarding mask mandates

Students, wearing face masks and paying attention to social distancing, study at Les Magnolias primary school during the partial lifting of coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown regulations in Brussels, Monday, May 18, 2020. Belgium is taking the next step in its relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, with more students going to school, markets and museums reopening and the snip of a barber’s scissors filling the air again. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Sierra Unified School District Board of Trustees announced they approved a resolution regarding mask mandates for students.

On Wednesday the Sierra Board of Trustees said the decision is a local control decision and our board are strong proponents of individual responsibility and personal choice.

The board said they are taking the initiative to allow students and families with respect to whether or not children should wear face coverings while at school to decide which option is best for them.

The implementation is effective Thursday, Feb. 17. The resolution applies only to personal and parent choice for students and not for staff, according to the Sierra Board of Trustees.