BASS LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities in Madera County are warning residents of a Bass Lake mobile home park to pack up and leave their homes right away to avoid potential life-threatening circumstances due to the effects of the current storm.

In an Everbridge notification that went out to area residents Sunday around 12:30 p.m., officials say the evacuation order is necessary and immediate.

“An Evacuation Order has been issued for Sierra Springs Mobile Home Park located at 39737 Road 274 in Bass Lake due to increased snowfall causing a weight hazard on the roofs of the mobile homes.

There is an immediate threat to life. This is an evacuation order to leave now. The area is being closed to public access. Take action immediately.

If residents are in need of evacuation assistance, they are asked to call 9-1-1.

An evacuation shelter has been established at Oakhurst Community Center, located at 39800 Road 425B.”