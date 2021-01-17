Sierra Pacific Orthopedics cancels drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to insufficient vaccines

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sierra Pacific Orthopedics has canceled its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday due to insufficient vaccines.

Officials say they do expect to have enough doses by Tuesday at 8 a.m. through Jan 27.

Sierra Pacific says they have been able to administer the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to almost 6,000 Fresno residents.

Officials say all Fresno county vaccine sites are back to 75 and older only as well as healthcare professionals with identification.