Sierra National Forest to reopen additional recreation sites

FILE – Wishon Reservoir in the Sierra National Forest. (Courtesy of Sierra National Forest)

SIERRA NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Sierra National Forest issued an order Friday to allow for the opening of three additional developed recreation sites.

The recreational sites that will reopen are Huntington Lake Boat Launch, Billy Creek Picnic Site,

and Willow Cove Picnic Area.

Officials say the order does not close trails, trailheads, and general forest areas, and dispersed camping remains available and open for public use.

Several crews are working to open recreation sites that includes removing hazard trees, brushing and sweeping the roads, cleaning sites, fire rings, and restrooms, and turning on and testing water systems, according to park officials.

As of Friday, the following day-use recreation areas on the Bass Lake Ranger District and High Sierra Ranger District have met the guidelines of the CDC, and state and local agencies for opening:

Bass Lake Ranger District:

• Wishon Boating Site

• The Falls Picnic Site

• Lakeside Picnic Site

• Rocky Point Picnic Site

• Denver Church Picnic Site

• Little Denver Picnic Site

• Pine Slope Picnic Site

• Willow Cove Picnic Area

High Sierra Ranger District:

• Huntington Lake Boat Launch Site

• Billy Creek Picnic Site

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.