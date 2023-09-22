CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – With temperatures cooling down, the Sierra National Forest Service Department announced on Friday that fire restrictions across the forest have been lifted.

Visitors wishing to have a campfire will need a valid California Campfire Permit. Forest Service Officers say these permits are free and available at all Forest Service Offices or online.

They also remind visitors to always keep campfires small, and away from dry grass fuels. Forest service officials say visitors wanting to light a campfire should:

Prepare your site – Find a level spot away from overhanging branches, brush, or dry grass.

Attend to your fire – Never leave a fire unattended, even for a few minutes or to take a nap. It only takes a moment for a fire to escape.

Take action and extinguish the fire before it escapes, if able. If not, please call 911 as soon as possible to report the location.

Drown the fire – Drown your campfire with at least five gallons of water ½ hour before you break camp. Use your shovel to separate the burning pieces of wood in the fire pit.

Stir and Mix – Stir and mix water with ashes until the fire is completely out. “DO NOT” try to bury the fire as it can smolder for hours and possibly escape.

If needing additional information call the local Forest Service near the area you will be visiting to check conditions, restrictions, and closures.