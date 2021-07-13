Sierra National Forest issues a “toxic algae alert”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from Sierra National Forest (SNF) warned visitors of the Merced River at Hites Cove Tuesday of toxic algae that is present in the area.

The SNF says the “toxic algal mats” can be attached to the bottom, detached and floating, or washed up onshore.

Anyone who encounters the algal mats is asked to not let children or adults touch, eat or swallow them, and to not let dogs eat mats or drink from the water.

If a person or pet gets sick after encountering the toxic algae, SNF says to immediately contact a doctor or veterinarian.

For more information about toxic algal mats, visit the ca.gov website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com