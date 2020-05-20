Sierra National Forest extends closure of most developed recreation sites through June 4, sites along Bass Lake set to reopen

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Sierra National Forest announced Wednesday that most developed recreation sites will remain closed through June 4 while certain day-use sites in the Bass Lake area will reopen Friday.

The closures, which have been in place since May 21, are intended to protect public and employee health and safety, along with the protection of natural and cultural resources in the national forest.

The order does not close trails, trailheads, and general forest areas, said Alex Olow, forest spokesman. Dispersed camping remains available and open for public use and enjoyment.

Certain day-use recreation areas on Bass Lake have met U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local health department guidelines, and will reopen Friday.

These Bass Lake sites include:

Wishon Boating Site

The Falls Picnic Site

Lakeside Picnic Site

Rocky Point Picnic Site

Denver Church Picnic Site

Little Denver Picnic Site

Pine Slope Picnic Site

Information on individual recreation sites and opportunities are available from your local forest office.

Sierra National Forest said it continues to consult with state and the CDC and coordinate with county public health officials, allows forest stakeholders to continue working with due diligence to prepare and open all recreational facilities to receive visitors when possible.

Due to an accumulation of debris from the following winter and hazards like fallen trees, all recreation areas in the High Sierra Ranger District will remain closed through Memorial Day weekend.

“Keeping these sites closed for any reason is not an action we take lightly, but protecting our visitors and employees, and local communities remains a high priority,” Olow said.

The national forest reported that crews are working expeditiously at what normally would take approximately two to three weeks to open a campground and prepare picnic areas. This work includes removing hazard trees, brushing and sweeping the roads, cleaning sites, fire rings, and restrooms, and turning on and testing water systems.

“We recognize that enjoying nature to promote mental and physical health comes at a time when access is vital to the public,” Olow said. “As we continue to work to reopen more campgrounds and picnic areas providing full access, we ask that visitors be patient during this transition period.”

Crews will continue their work to add additional or have all recreation areas open by June 4 if possible.

If you plan on visiting the Sierra National Forest, be aware that:

Trash removal is currently offered in select locations – please pack out all trash and waste

is currently offered in select locations – please pack out all trash and waste Some toilet facilities maybe currently closed – please plan accordingly

maybe currently closed – please plan accordingly Avoid high-risk activities – search and rescue operations may be limited, these activities include water activities on the many rivers, streams, and lakes, and wilderness backpacking located on the Sierra National Forest. Water safety tips

– search and rescue operations may be limited, these activities include water activities on the many rivers, streams, and lakes, and wilderness backpacking located on the Sierra National Forest. Avoid crowds – If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location

All national forest offices remain physically closed during the pandemic, but do have staff working virtually.

Office hours and phone contacts as follows:

High Sierra Ranger District… 559-855-5355, Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Bass Lake Ranger District… 559-877-2218, Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Forest Supervisors Office… 559-297-0706, Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.