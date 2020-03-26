Sierra National Forest closes campsites and developed recreation sites due to COVID-19

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Sierra National Forest announced Thursday that it is closing campsites and developed recreation sites until Apr. 30 to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“This is not a decision we make lightly, but we feel it is important in order to put everyone’s safety first,” said spokesman Alex Olow.

The general forest area, including trails, will remain open to the public.

Olow said it’s the Forest Service’s intent to maintain trail access to a practical extent.

The Forest Service said California Land Management, who holds a special use permit to operate campgrounds in the Sierra National Forest, will process refunds for reservations made during the affected time period.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.