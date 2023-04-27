FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An ordinance designed to crack down on sideshows and street racing in Fresno was passed by the Fresno City Council on Thursday, in a bid to deter locals from participating and even spectating in the illegal activity.

The ordinance was passed unanimously by council members. Councilmember Garry Bredefeld and Councilmember Annalisa Perea jointly proposed the ordinance. Both of them say that the ordinance’s goal is to give officers additional tools to hold people accountable.

Once the ordinance goes into effect (set to be 31 days after its final passage), the fine for participating in street races or sideshows will be $1,000 or six months in jail. The previous ordinance was criticized when it was first introduced, prompting the language in the revised ordinance to be altered. That included altering the definition of participants to those who “knowingly” participate in the illegal activity.

The other concern was about how many police officers would be needed to enforce the action. The council members told YourCentralValley.com that they have faith in the number of officers assigned to monitor sideshow activities.