TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Organizers of the World Ag Expo in Tulare announced who will be serving as the show chairman for the next event in 2024.

Stan Creelman was announced as the chairman of the 57th World Ag Expo.

“I am honored to serve as the 2024 World Ag Expo Chairman,” said Creelman. “There have been so many great leaders before me, it is humbling to be among them.”

Non-profit International Agri-Center organizes the annual event. A spokesperson said Creelman is a local farmer and came to Tulare in 1976 to help manage a custom harvesting operation. He has held numerous roles between 1989 to 2021, including managing the Mid-Valley Cotton Growers.

This will be the 57th annual World Ag Expo. An estimated yearly average of 102,000 individuals from 65 countries attend this event, with more than 1,200 exhibitors on 2.6 million square feet of show space.

The non-profit said last year, the show saw 108,233 attendees from 49 states and 56 countries.

The World Ag Expo is a walking show and 80% of our exhibitors are outdoors, according to the International Agri-Center. It provides networking, education, and business.

“2024 World Ag Expo is back and better than ever,” said CEO of International Agri-Center Jerry Sinift. “Our staff and volunteers are excited to welcome back both exhibitors and attendees to Tulare in February.”

The 57th annual event will kick off Tuesday, February 13, 2024, through Thursday, February 15 2024.

