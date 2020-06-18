Show biz coming to Shaver Lake: competition series filmed last year set to premier on HBO

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Shaver Lake has much to offer, including some great reality TV. A show called “Karma” was filmed at the lake last summer and premieres June 18 on HBO Max.

“It’s awesome. It’s something that’s not COVID, it’s something that’s fun, it’s exciting, it’s interesting and it’s right here in our backyard,” said Jordan Scott, the Public Information Officer for the County of Fresno.

Described as a “Survivor” competition type show, but for kids, Karma filmed for about six weeks entirely at Shaver Lake. The company that shot the film is not from the Valley, but Fresno County’s film liaison, Kristi Johnson helped make the whole thing happen and says the spot was a natural for the new series.

“We like to think that we give them the old-fashioned hospitality that maybe they can’t get in bigger cities and we’ve never had a negative comment from any production that’s come up here and we’ve had some really nice productions come up especially to Shaver.”

Executive producer JD Roth seems to agree, filming the series “Endurance” at the same location back in 2006. PIO for the County of Fresno is happy to show-off parts people may not know about.

Agriculture, obviously is the heart and soul of Fresno County and the Central Valley and everybody is pretty well familiar with that, but what tends to get lost or forgotten about is we have all these just beautiful areas that are available for folks to come in and take advantage of and take a look around and see what we’re all about,” said Scott.

Additionally, the film brought in more than a 100-person crew adding some that were local to the Valley. Johnson says this series had a direct spending in Fresno of over a million dollars.

“It really can have an economic benefit to our lodging providers, to our catering services, to our service providers, rental companies, they really put their footprint on a lot of different business communities and are very beneficial.”

Lastly, Fresno gets some bragging rights.

“You can tell your friends and family and bug them with ‘Hey, I know where that is or I’ve seen that before and that’s a really great spot to hike,’ that’s really fun to see, so I’m glad to see this production come in and introduce these parts of Fresno County to other audiences,” Scott said.

Some other movies to look for Fresno County locations are Captain Marvel, Adam Sandler’s Click and Patrick Swayze’s Roadhouse.

