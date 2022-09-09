FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Shots were fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s restaurant at the Tower District in Fresno, Friday night according to the Fresno Police Department.

According to officers, 20 minutes after 9:00 p.m. they received a call about shots fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s. Upon their arrival, they learned that a man was attempting to enter Bobby Salazar’s bar, but was denied entry due to the fact that he had an expired ID.

The man got into a disturbance with the bouncer. At one point the man’s three friends who were already inside the bar drinking came out causing a bigger disturbance with the staff.

During that disturbance police say the man whose ID was expired brandished a handgun at the bouncer. As he was leaving, he fired off four rounds at the building, hitting the overhang of the bar. The suspect and his three friends then left in a brown Suburban. No injuries were reported during this incident.

The Fresno Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation. Bobby Salazar’s at the Tower District will remain closed for the rest of the night.