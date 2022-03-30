OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County deputies are investigating after they say multiple shots were fired at a California Highway Patrol officer.

Deputies say around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night deputies were called to the area of Clyde Avenue and Road 130 in Orosi for a shooting.

According to authorities, a dark sedan drove by the CHP officer who was taking a report on an unrelated case and shot at him. The officer was not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.