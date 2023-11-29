FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you want a big Christmas tree this year – now might be the time to buy with a shortage of taller Christmas trees.

Sid Boolotion, owner of Sid’s Christmas Trees off of Herndon and Villa has been in the business for 45 years. He says this shortage is unlike anything he’s ever seen.

“Larger trees eight feet on up there is a very big shortage, especially the larger trees they are very scarce,” said Boolootion.

Every year Jeff Hicks gets a 15-foot tree. This year it was tough.

“We hunted everywhere we used to get them shipped in from Oregon until we found this guy,” said Hicks.

On top of the shortage, sellers are also facing higher costs for shipping and materials, which will cut into their profits unless they raise prices.

“With all the inflation going on I absorbed the price increases with freight and shipping.” Boolootion continued.

Bruce Gitmed, who owns Bruce’s Christmas Trees off of First and Nees, says he is in the same boat but will not be raising his prices

“We haven’t raised prices in three years we are trying to stay with the economy and make Christmas affordable,” said Gitmed.

With people buying trees earlier there are concerns that some trees could dry out sooner than normal.

“The most important thing to do is to keep your house at 72 degrees and below. They are a living thing, they do not like heat,” said Boolootion.

Another easy way to extend the life of your tree is to keep the base full of plenty of water.

For those who prefer a more decorative look flocking can also extend the life of the tree, but it also adds to the price.