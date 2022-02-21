Short pursuit ends at Clovis car dealership

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after leading police on a brief chase before stopping at a nearby car dealership.

Just after 9:00 a.m. police received a call to check on a driver who was apparently acting suspiciously around a business near Shaw and Willow avenues in Clovis. The caller reported that the driver had been driving around the business for a couple of minutes.

When Clovis police attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, officers say the driver took off. Police cruisers pursued the driver and after a short time, the vehicle was stopped at a car dealership on Shaw Avenue between Willow and Winery avenues.

Keith Chastain, 37, was arrested. He faces one count of felony evading and was booked into Fresno County jail.