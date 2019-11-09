Short high-speed chase through Fresno ends in crash near city hall

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities say a brief high-speed chase beginning in central Fresno ended near city hall early Saturday morning after the suspect’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle and taking out several parking meters.

The chase began near Blackstone and Shields avenues around 1:54 a.m. with speeds as high as 100 mph and ended minutes later at around 2 a.m. with a traffic collision and six parking meters at Fresno and P streets.

The male driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for injuries from the crash and will be charged with recklessly evading and causing injury and for a felony domestic violence warrant after they are released, said Lt. John Reynolds of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The female passenger was also treated at the hospital for injuries and was later released. She will be charged for narcotics-related warrants and resisting arrest.

The occupants in the other vehicle were also taken to Community for treatment and were later released.

Fresno Police closed the area of Fresno and P streets for two hours as crews cleaned up the scene.

It was reported that the crash would not affect Monday’s Veteran’s Day parade.

