FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a group of men who police say fired a gel gun at shoppers outside of the Fashion Fair mall.

Officers say three women were shot by the gel gun around 4:45 p.m while sitting outside of Five Guys outside the food court.

Police say the suspects fired the gel gun out of a white four-door car.

The three victims experienced minor pain and are okay according to officials.

Investigators are following leads from witnesses and surveillance video that could help them find the group responsible.