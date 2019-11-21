Shooting victims’ families thank community for support as city launches GoFundMe campaign

Local News

The city also hosted a blood drive in partnership with the Central California Blood Center on Wednesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Fresno city leaders are stepping up to make sure the families affected by Sunday’s mass shooting are taken care of. This comes as loved ones continue to try and come to terms with what happened.

The shooting happened at a backyard football party Sunday close to 8 p.m. Around 16 people were in the backyard when at least one person snuck in and fired multiple shots.

Ten people in total were hit by bullets, four of them died. Some of the victims are still recovering in the hospital.

As they clutched a family picture, the pain on each of Xy Lee’s family members’ faces was evident Wednesday.

“He is the nicest person I have known. He’s a person everyone wanted to be friends with,” Kou Lee, Xy Lee’s older brother, said.

Xy Lee, 23, was a popular musician, and family says thousands of his fans from around the world have been writing their condolences to the family.

However, they’ve been hearing from more than just fans.

Pao Yang, executive director of Southeast Asian nonprofit, The Fresno Center, said the support has been flooding in for the other families as well.

The other men who died Sunday are Phia Vang, 31, Kou Xiong, 38 and Kalaxang Thao, 40.

“With social media, our entire Hmong community in the country is heartbroken,” Yang said.

To help these families out, four Fresno City Council members and Mayor Lee Brand announced the Fresno Mass Shooting Victims Fund. The campaign will help affected families with medical and funeral costs.

Initially, it had a goal of $130,000, but it’s been increased to $500,000.

“Late last night, we met with the families of the victims and we learned quite quickly that the need for them is much greater than we initially estimated,” said city council member Miguel Arias.

Thanks to the help of private donors, the fund already has more than $30,000. Xy Lee’s father, Xai Pao Lee, said he’s very happy with what city leaders have done.

With the help of Yang interpreting, Xai Pao Lee told reporters at city hall, “I may be Xy’s father, but Xy is a child of Fresno.”

Fresno City Council will have a special meeting Friday to discuss pledging money to the Crimestoppers reward. Council member Esmeralda Soria put in $5,000 Tuesday, bringing the reward to $15,000.

Aside from the GoFundMe, the city helped put on a blood drive in partnership with the Central California Blood Center in front of city hall Wednesday. Officials with the blood center say Sunday’s shooting took a toll on the local blood supply.

Here is a list of all GoFundMe campaigns right now, including the one the city created:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.