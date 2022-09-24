FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who’d just been shot ran into a popular home repair box store in southeast Fresno Saturday afternoon, while shoppers were inside.

Fresno police say they got a call just after 2:30 p.m. stating that a man, bleeding from a gunshot wound, ran into the lumber department of the Home Depot store at Kings Canyon Road and Winery Avenue.

Officers say the victim was the driver of a box truck who’d gotten into a verbal fight with another man in the parking lot.

It was at that point, investigators say, the second man took out a gun and shot the truck’s driver once.

Staff and customers told police that’s when the man ran into the store, looking for help, and the suspect took off running.

Detectives are looking through surveillance video and are interviewing witnesses.

The store’s lumber department was closed down for a few hours as officers investigated.

The department’s Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium and members of the Street Violence Bureau are looking into the shooting to figure out if it could have been gang-related.

Officials say although the victim sustained a critical injury, he is expected to recover.