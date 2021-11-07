Shooting suspects arrested after leading officers on chase in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people believed to have been involved in multiple shootings were arrested after leading officers on a chase Sunday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

At 2:20 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Thesta Street and Fairmont Avenue after it was reported that shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they say they found two vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.

Two minutes later, the department’s ShotSpotter system detected that shots had been fired at Fresno Street and McKinley Avenue.

After speaking with witnesses there, officers reportedly learned that someone in a blue car had opened fire on occupants of a grey vehicle. Police say both vehicles had left the area before officers could arrive.

Nobody was injured in either shooting.

A short time later, officers say they spotted a vehicle matching the description of one of the cars involved in the shooting and tried to pull it over near Highway 180 and Marks Avenue.

Police say the driver refused to pull over and led officers on a pursuit that eventually ended near Eunice and Belgravia avenues.

Following the chase, officers took two adults, a man and a woman, and an underage boy inside of the car into custody.

Once taking the suspects into custody, officers reportedly found two firearms at the scene.

Police say two of the suspects had felony warrants for weapon violations.

Officers are working to confirm if the vehicle was the same one involved in both shootings.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and officers say they are unsure if it was gang-related.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.