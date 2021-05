FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)- An investigation is underway after one person was shot on Friday in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say reports of a shooting came in at 2:40 p.m. in the area of Highway 198 and State Route 269.

When officers arrived, they located the shooting victim but the condition is unknown.

State Route 198 has been shut down between State Route 269 and Madera Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.