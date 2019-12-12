Shooting sends 2 to the hospital, deputies say

LONDON, Tulare County (KSEE) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in northern Tulare County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to the home in London shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday. A neighbor at the scene told KSEE24 News that his son heard gunshots.

The sheriff’s office says the two victims are in a stable condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for further updates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.