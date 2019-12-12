Shooting sends 2 to the hospital, deputies say

Breaking News
LONDON, Tulare County (KSEE) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in northern Tulare County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to the home in London shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday. A neighbor at the scene told KSEE24 News that his son heard gunshots.

The sheriff’s office says the two victims are in a stable condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for further updates.

