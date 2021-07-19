Shooting leaves woman injured in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is now recovering in a local hospital after she was shot on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just after 8 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Nevada and Orchard after a woman called 9-1-1 to report that she had just been shot by a man in his 40s.

Following the shooting, police say the woman got onto her bike and started to chase after the man as he was trying to leave the scene. The woman continued to provide a police dispatcher with updates on the man’s location as officers were heading out to the area.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds to both of her legs.

Police say the woman was able to point the man who shot her out to officers as he was trying to walk away.

Officers quickly stopped the man and placed him under arrest for the shooting.

The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center to have her injuries treated.

The motive for the shooting is still being investigated, but officers believe it may be domestic violence-related.

Officers are currently searching the area for the gun that was used in the crime.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.