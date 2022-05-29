ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were hospitalized after they were shot on Sunday morning, according to the Atwater Police Department.

At 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Fir Avenue and Winton Way after someone called 911 to report a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken by helicopter to a local hospital, where officials say he is currently in stable condition.

As officers were investigating, they learned that a second man who had been shot during the incident had been dropped off at the hospital. Investigators say the man is also in stable condition.

Following the shooting, officers say three men wearing black clothing were seen running away from the area.

Officers say they will be investigating whether the shooting was related to a homicide earlier in the morning in the Beachwood area.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the Atwater Police Department at (209) 357-6384 and ask for Detective Sgt. Brum or Detective Vargas.