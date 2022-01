FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway following a shooting in Orange Cove on Monday night.

The Orange Cove Police Department says the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. near 10th and C streets.

Authorities have confirmed that one person was hit by gunfire at least one time. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

No other details have been provided at this time.