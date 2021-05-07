One dead as gunshots strike vehicle, apartment in Downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is dead Friday after someone fired at least 10 shots in the direction of a vehicle and apartment complex in Downtown Fresno.

Sometime after 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the 4600 block of Inyo Street in Downtown Fresno. On the way to that call, police were flagged down by a person on Divisadero Street near Highway 41. That person told police that the passenger of the car had been struck by gunfire.

Police say they performed CPR on the passenger, a 26-year-old male, but were unable to save him. Investigators say the people in the vehicle were fleeing from the gunfire. Detectives are investigating and believe that the driver and passenger were the intended targets of the shooting.

A motive for the shooting is yet to be established.