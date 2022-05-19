FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in central Fresno Thursday.

At approximately 11:22 a.m. Fresno police received a call regarding a restraining order violation in the area of Crystal Avenue and Fountain Way in central Fresno.

The family who lived in the residence had called police regarding the suspect being at the home. Officers determined that the suspect had two outstanding warrants and was the registered owner of a handgun.

When officers arrived they went to the backyard of the home and found the suspect, identified as a 27-year-old male with a handgun in his possession, investigators say.

Officers retreated and set up a perimeter. Police say the suspect then began running at officers. Police say one officer opened fire on the suspect multiple times, hitting him.

The man was treated on the scene before being taken to an area hospital where he died.

The officer who fired the shots was “shaken up,” according to Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama who described the officer as a veteran.

Chief Balderrama says the family has been cooperative with investigating officers.

Investigators from the homicide unit, which Chief Balderrama said typically investigates officer-involved shootings, were processing the scene.

Additionally, a team from the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office was on the scene as well as members of the Office of Independent Review. Chief Balderrama also said representatives from the Department of Justice have been contacted.

At the time of the news conference, Chief Balderrama said that the officer-worn body camera video was being downloaded for evaluation.