FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives are investigating after a 20-year-old was shot in west-central Fresno Monday morning, according to Fresno Police officers.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. near Marks and Clinton avenues at the Villa Martinez apartments.

Investigators said the victim was shot in the face and hip and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.