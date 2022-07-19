CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police Chief Curt Fleming released dramatic body camera footage on Tuesday that led up to an officer-involved shooting on July 12.

The incident at El Paso and Burl avenues took place at around 10:00 p.m when two officers shot around 30 rounds – one of them striking 48-year-old Paul Morrison.

The officer-involved shooting took place nine hours after a 911 call at the same home. Fleming said around 1:00 p.m., Morrison and his fiancé got into a fight at the home. Officers arrived and Morrison was moving out. Officers say the 48-year-old also took a handgun.

Around 4:00 p.m., Fleming said Morrison called 911 saying there “is going to be a suicide tonight”. Officers knew Morrison had a handgun so attempted to locate his phone but could not find him. Fleming said Morrison used a radio to get into the police channel.

“Hey, when you guys get done playing cops and robbers give me a call,” Morrison could be heard saying over the radio channel.

Fleming said Morrison ended up in front of the home. Body-camera from an officer at the scene details the call.

“I mean, I’d like this to end nicely, right?” questioned an officer.

“No, you don’t understand it’s not going to end nicely,” said Morrison over the phone. “I’m going to get my gun therapy”

“You are going to get some gunpowder therapy?” questioned the officer. “Well, nobody wants to do that tonight.”

“I’m here, I’m here,” said Morrison. “So, what do you guys want to do? And I’m armed. So. Do you want to end this now?”

Fleming said that the officer tried to get Morrison to surrender but it didn’t work.

“You are going to want to run there’s going to be some gunfire,” said Morrison over the phone.

“Just come out with your hands up,” said the officer.

“Nope,” said Morrison. “Nope. Shoot me, son.”

“No, no, no, no, no,” said the officer,” said the officer. “We don’t want to do that. Get out of the car.”

Morrison is being treated at the hospital and is in stable condition.

Several bullets hit neighbors’ homes. Macee Buckley and her grandma live down the street. They were on their way home when they saw crime scene tape and a bullet hole in Buckley’s car.

“I couldn’t drive the car for a week or like go home,” said Buckley. “I was too scared to stay at the home.

According to the Clovis Police Department, Morrison did have several municipal code violations but no past domestic violence history. A mental health specialist was not called to the scene but all the officers are trained in crisis intervention.