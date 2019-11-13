Shocking evidence unveiled during the murder trial of Exeter Police Officer

VISALIA, California (KSEE) – New video and audio brought to the courtroom on Tuesday, showing the volatile relationship between Exeter Police Officer Daniel Green and his accused killer Erika Sandoval.

The recordings played in Tulare County Superior Court highlight a series of arguments where Green tried to get away from his ex-wife.

“No I do not want to talk to you,” said Green in one of the recordings from 2012. “Leave me, alone dude, seriously.”

Those in the court got a glimpse into the rocky relationship between Sandoval and Green.

“Get away from me!” exclaimed Green.

“God, why are you so angry,” stated Sandoval back at Green.

“Okay I have asked you nicely,” said Green. “Okay, get out of my personal space.”

It is one of many fights Green recorded over the years between him and Sandoval. Many of the fights escalated quickly.

“Stay away from me,” Green yelled in the recording.

“You get so angry,” Said Sandoval back. “This is not normal.”

“Listen, lady, the right thing is for you to be away from me.” screamed Green.”What do you not understand? I have asked you nicely to leave me alone, and then you want to call me psychotic? No! Get away from me I do not want to talk to you.”

Both called each other names and used harsh words, which led to tears.

“I am sick of you. I am sick of everything about you. Just leave me alone,” Green wailed.

Followed by questions.

“All I want for you is to leave me alone. What part of that do you not understand?” asked Green.

“Why are you like this with me dude? Are you already talking to somebody else, is that why are you are pushing me out of your life?” question Sandoval right back.

The two continued seeing each other and had a child together. But on February 6, 2015, everything changed.

Sandoval testified in court last week that back in 2015 she broke into Green’s home back almost five years ago. She stated she then shot and killed him with his gun after he got back from the gym. The motive is unclear.

Prosecuting attorney David Alavezos paints her as a jealous woman who waited in Green’s home to kill him.

Defense Attorney Dan Chambers painted her as an abused dehumanized woman who snapped out of safety for their child.

With the case almost wrapped up, it will now be in the hands of the jury to decide if it was manslaughter or murder lying in wait. That decision is crucial because it is the difference between years in prison or the death penalty.

