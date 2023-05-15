FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say a suspected DUI driver caused a crash in northeast Fresno Monday night.

Officials say at 8:18 p.m. dispatch received multiple calls for service regarding a multi-car crash, believed to be up to four cars involved, at the intersection of Perrin and Maple Avenues. Once arriving on the scene, officers say luckily only two vehicles were involved in the crash and not four like previously reported.

A white Acura, driven by an adult female, was traveling eastbound on Perrin attempting to make a lefthand turn onto northbound Maple, and proceeded through the intersection legally through a green light when the driver of another vehicle failed to yield at a red light and collided with the white Acura, according to officials.

Officers say the female driver is very lucky to be alive and was able to walk away from the crash.

The suspected DUI driver was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.