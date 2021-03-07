California Highway Patrol, family of Juliana Ramos still searching for hit-and-run suspect

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE) –The California Highway Patrol is still looking for the driver who hit and killed 27-year-old Juliana Ramos in the early morning hours of February 10.

Ramos was hit while attempting to help an injured driver who had just been in a collision on Highway 99 near Manning Avenue. The driver briefly stopped before driving away.

“We just want the guy to do the right thing and step forward for her kids, you know,” said Ramos’ niece, Ivy Lopez.

Ramos was going to school to further her career as a nurse. She is also a mother of three. Her youngest daughter is just four months old.

“She’s an amazing person. Knowing her – she was a CNA, she helps people – I feel like that was her intention: I’m not just going to sit here and do nothing, I’m at least going to try to help,” Lopez said.

Lopez says the family has found peace in Juliana’s passing, but wants the driver responsible for her death to come forward and do the right thing.

“We don’t want the worst for him, we just want him to do the right thing – for the kids at least, and for my grandma,” she said.

Investigators say the driver, who is wanted for felony hit and run, likely drives a red or burgundy SUV similar to a Ford Explorer. Anyone with information can contact the Fresno Area CHP at (559) 262-0400.