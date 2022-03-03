FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Once a staple of police departments across the country, the Ford Crown Victoria is slowly disappearing from law enforcement duty in the Central Valley.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is the latest agency to retire the popular vehicle from its fleet.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say the first Ford Crown Victorias were received in 1991. The number of miles clocked on these vehicles is why they are now being retired.

According to our Bakersfield-based news partner KGET, the vehicles could go from zero-to-60 in 5-point-6 seconds. Under the hood, they contain a V8, 249-horsepower engine with a theoretical top-end speed of 147 miles per hour.

Ford itself stopped manufacturing the Crown Victoria in 2011, offering vehicles based on the Explorer or F-150 pickup instead. Some cities decided to stock up while they could resulting in the police department in Texas’ state capital Austin asking for $4.5 million to purchase 176 of the patrol cars before the production line stopped.

The retired Ford Crown Victorias will be auctioned off through Richie Bros in Yermo.