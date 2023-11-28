FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A plan to build a memorial to honor fallen members of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was approved Tuesday by the county Board of Supervisors.

The meeting brought together the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, the public, and the current sheriff of Fresno County John Zanoni – as well as his two predecessors, Margaret Mims and Steve Magarian.

The Board of Supervisors of Fresno County approved the plan to build a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Memorial and Education center and the center will be open to the public.

“It absolutely will be used to honor the mission of Fresno County, The Fresno County Sheriff’s office, and to ensure we have a first-class memorial,” Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni.

Officials say this memorial will serve to educate the public, all generations, and those who are in law enforcement to look upon the loved ones they have lost honoring their remembrance and the time they have served.

The plan is to use portions of the Fresno County Sheriff Area 2 Substation property to design and build the memorial and education center. Once it is fully completed, it promises interactive kiosks, hands-on activities, and approximately 20 exhibits. County documents state that over $1 million has already been received for the project, with pledges reaching almost $2 million.

An opening date for the memorial is set for the end of 2024; an opening date for the education center was not officially announced as officials say construction is based on available funding.