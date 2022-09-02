TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for the relatives of a man that died in an accident.

According to deputies, 75-year-old Raymond L. Botello, of Pixley died in a traffic accident on August 19. He was taken to Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville by ambulance after the crash but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

If you have any information about the relatives of Botello, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office would like you to contact Detective Tomas Lopez at (559) 687-7000. Or you can remain anonymous through their TipNow program at (559) 725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.