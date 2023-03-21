TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Work is underway to repair breached levees that have caused major flooding in southeast Tulare County.

In an update on the flooding situation on Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says those levies are being reinforced ahead of further rainfall.

Boudreaux’s comments come after a briefing with emergency resources with leadership within Cal Fire, California Office of Emergency Services, and all of the law enforcement in Region Five. Officials say their priority is protecting lives and farmland, while also delivering food and water to people stuck in the mountains.

“Important to reiterate to the public that if there’s a road closed sign, don’t circumvent it and go around that roadside. You may not see the flooding, but it doesn’t mean the ground underneath is stable,” Boudreaux said.

Fire agencies from across the state are assisting, including Orange County Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department.