MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke issued a mandatory evacuation order for the community of Planada Tuesday morning.

The evacuation order is for the entire town of Planada, Warnke says

Officials say emergency personnel are making direct contact with more than 4,000 individuals in the affected area.

Impacted residents are being evacuated to a shelter site at the Merced County Fairgrounds. Residents in the affected area were previously notified to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.