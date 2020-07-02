Sheriff Mims explains COVID-19 enforcement in Fresno County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sheriff Mims inauguration

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims explained her stance Thursday on enforcement of new COVID-19 guidelines put out by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Mims said each county sheriff and city police chief must make decisions about if and how they are going to be involved in the enforcement of the state orders and guidelines. 

“We all have the same authority, and even though the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has concurrent jurisdiction in our cities, we do not have the resources to provide these services for them,” according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. 

Mims said she strongly recommends wearing a mask and is encouraged to see more and more people doing so and the governor of California is correct in urging voluntary compliance, rather than strict enforcement of these guidelines.

Fresno County Public Health Department is working directly with Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) if a bar in Fresno County is noncompliant and does not voluntarily comply. This is the correct enforcement agency for this purpose, according to Mims.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.