Sheriff Mims explains COVID-19 enforcement in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims explained her stance Thursday on enforcement of new COVID-19 guidelines put out by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday.

Mims said each county sheriff and city police chief must make decisions about if and how they are going to be involved in the enforcement of the state orders and guidelines.

“We all have the same authority, and even though the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has concurrent jurisdiction in our cities, we do not have the resources to provide these services for them,” according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Mims said she strongly recommends wearing a mask and is encouraged to see more and more people doing so and the governor of California is correct in urging voluntary compliance, rather than strict enforcement of these guidelines.

Fresno County Public Health Department is working directly with Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) if a bar in Fresno County is noncompliant and does not voluntarily comply. This is the correct enforcement agency for this purpose, according to Mims.

