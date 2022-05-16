FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, Sheriff Margaret Mims, and Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno are just a few names in law enforcement that spoke at a press conference on Monday, endorsing Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert for state attorney general.

“We’re Democrats, we’re Republicans, we’re independents, and we all support Anne Marie,” Smittcamp said.

Schubert is the only candidate running as an independent, facing two Republican candidates and Democrat incumbent Rob Bonta. As a career prosecutor, she’s best known for prosecuting the Golden State Killer and uncovering the largest Employment Development Department fraud scheme in Sacramento history.

“I am the only real prosecutor in this race who has the experience, the passion, the persistence to bring California back,” Schubert said.

Schubert said policies like Prop. 47 and 57 – which were passed by voters – have led to an increase in crimes like the smash-and grab-burglary at a Fresno CVS last week.

“All of this is coming together, in my view, because of a tsunami of poor public policies and elected officials that don’t want to hold people accountable,” Schubert said.

In addition to cracking down on crime and repealing Prop. 47, Schubert said the state’s prison system needs to focus more on rehabilitating inmates.

“I believe in rehab. I also believe in accountability. I’m not interested in dismantling the system from within. I believe we’ve lost our way,” she said.

All California active registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the June seventh primary election. The last day to register to vote is May 23.