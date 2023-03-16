TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Due to the current storm, Sheriff Boudreaux has issued an evacuation warning for residents and businesses, including all roads, avenues, and access roads within the communities of Alpaugh and Allensworth.

The evacuation warning area would consist of Avenue 88, south on Highway 43, to Avenue 16, west on Avenue 16 to the east side of the Tulare/Kings County Line at Road 16, north to the Homeland Canal, northeast to along the Homeland Canal to Highway 43, according to officials.

Officials are encouraging residents to evacuate from these locations and to drive southbound on Highway 43 to Cecil Avenue, in Delano as Highway 43 northbound is closed due to flooding.

Sheriff Boudreaux is urging people to stay clear of the waterways due to increased river flows.