MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says he flew over the concerning areas in Merced County in a Facebook post Saturday.

“Great news. All the reservoirs up above Planada and Le Grand, they’ve got some wiggle room.” Sheriff Warnke says.

Warnke says he still wants people to be prepared, though. He says we expect another storm on Tuesday and the level of the dams up above Planada and Le Grand to be dependent on what happens in Mariposa County. Right now, it’s looking decent”, says Warnke.

For the people out in Stevenson, near the Newman area, he adds, “It’s looking good there. The river’s real high, but it looks like it normally does during this time of activity.”