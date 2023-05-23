TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is taking top honors and representing the state of California as President of a state-wide board.

The Tulare County Board of Supervisors presented a proclamation Tuesday morning recognizing Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for his role as the President of the California State Sheriffs’ Association.

The Tulare County Board of Supervisors presented a proclamation recognizing Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for his role as the president of the California State Sheriffs’ Association. District Attorney Tim Ward also received a similar proclamation for his role as president of the California District Attorneys Association.

Officials say Sheriff Boudreaux will be representing the 58 sheriffs in the state of California.

The California State Sheriffs’ Association comes together to discuss crime trends and current legislation to better serve communities.

“I’m very thankful to be elected to that role at the state level and thankful to be recognized here today in Tulare County,” Sheriff Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux is the 30th Tulare County Sheriff, having spent 29 years in the department, starting out as a cadet when he was 19 years old.