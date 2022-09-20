CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis High and Clovis Elementary went into a shelter in place Tuesday afternoon due to a suspicious phone call, according to Clovis Unified School District.

Officials say the schools were on a shelter in place for almost an hour from about 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. while law enforcement officers investigated a suspicious call that the high school received.

The call was found to be non-credible by law enforcement. Parents were informed and then updated when it was lifted.

Clovis Unified clarified that a shelter in place implies that the kids are kept indoors and instruction would continue.

Clovis Elementary was also on a shelter in place as a precaution due to the fact that it is immediately adjacent to the high school campus, officials say.