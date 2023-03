FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department say they believe a truck pulling into a highspeed rail construction site hit a fire department water connection Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to H and Mariposa street in Downtown Fresno around 7:00 a.m. The connection was completely sheared off sending water into the sky.

The Fire Department was able to shut the water off a short time later.